Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 130,346 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,346 shares during the quarter. Celsius makes up approximately 1.9% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Celsius worth $63,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 660.79 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $101.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

