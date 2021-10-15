Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Gap Down to $40.06

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.06, but opened at $39.02. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 364 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $729,926 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 103.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

