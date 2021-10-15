Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

