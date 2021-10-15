HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 83.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 366,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,423,000 after buying an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.48.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $789.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.29. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $817.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.