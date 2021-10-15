Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HPP. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.