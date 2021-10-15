Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.08 ($57.74).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.46 ($61.72) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €50.44 and its 200 day moving average is €45.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.53.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

