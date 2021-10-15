Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.08 ($57.74).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.46 ($61.72) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €50.44 and its 200 day moving average is €45.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.53.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.