Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.