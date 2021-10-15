Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1,587.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Huntsman worth $85,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE:HUN opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

