Ian Dyson Purchases 4,500 Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,472 ($32.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,266 ($29.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,420.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,375.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,173.08 ($67.59).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

