Ibstock (LON:IBST) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 191.40 ($2.50) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £784.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

