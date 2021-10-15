Ibstock (LON:IBST) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 191.40 ($2.50) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £784.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Ibstock Company Profile
