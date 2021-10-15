ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of ICL Group worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in ICL Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ICL Group by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,975 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,607,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,111 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

