Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Cap Tops $16.39 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $16.39 million and $71,577.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.03 or 0.99498344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.18 or 0.06209473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

