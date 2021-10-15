Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 321,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $48,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $46,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,007 in the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

IPWR stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $86.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.97. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

