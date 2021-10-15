IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the second quarter worth $157,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

IGAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 23,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

