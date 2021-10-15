IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of IHS Markit worth $108,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. FMR LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in IHS Markit by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,848,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,207,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

