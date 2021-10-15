IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $122.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.24. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.