II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report sales of $810.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $794.30 million and the highest is $821.90 million. II-VI posted sales of $728.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. 691,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. II-VI has a 1 year low of $43.94 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 454.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 28.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

