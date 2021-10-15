Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price dropped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $104.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lowered their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Incyte stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 110.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

