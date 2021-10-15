Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Purchases 295,000 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe acquired 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe acquired 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe purchased 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

NYSE:ICD opened at $4.81 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.