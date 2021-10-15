India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of India Globalization Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 248,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,080. India Globalization Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.35.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 2,229.41%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
India Globalization Capital Company Profile
India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.
