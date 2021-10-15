India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of India Globalization Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 248,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,080. India Globalization Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.35.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 2,229.41%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in India Globalization Capital by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,114,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 279,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in India Globalization Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 9.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

