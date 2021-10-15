Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 197.9% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBA traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $44.17. 841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

