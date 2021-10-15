Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $35.95. 3,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 173,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 221.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Inhibrx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

