Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Tops $403,900.67

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Ink has a total market cap of $403,900.67 and $6,547.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00111789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,086.49 or 0.99936696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.53 or 0.06307795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.