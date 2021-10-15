InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InMode by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,783 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in InMode by 637.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in InMode by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,427 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in InMode by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 58,628 shares during the period.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $85.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.65. InMode has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

