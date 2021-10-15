InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $80.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of InMode stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.65. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.