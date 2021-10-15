InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Shares of INMD opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in InMode by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

