InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.65. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

