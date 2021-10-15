Inscription Capital LLC Buys 430 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.