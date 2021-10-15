Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,065 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,746,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

