Inscription Capital LLC Invests $266,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,630,000 after acquiring an additional 452,030 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,998,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,166,000 after acquiring an additional 445,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 721.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

