Inscription Capital LLC Takes $227,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 392.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,226 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 26.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 61.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,290,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

