Inscription Capital LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,139,000 after buying an additional 111,530 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $3,326,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 945,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.