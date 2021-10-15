Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 13,888 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total value of $38,266,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29.

On Monday, August 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,829.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,808.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,572.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

