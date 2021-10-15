Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00.

Shares of Ocugen stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $8.88. 1,051,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,204,141. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $55,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $80,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

