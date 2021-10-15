Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Personalis stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.33. 357,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Personalis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Personalis by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Personalis by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Personalis by 146,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

