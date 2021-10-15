Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 8,347 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,455,844.30.

On Monday, September 13th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24.

On Thursday, August 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,859,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,014. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

