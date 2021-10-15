Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $101,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $100,860.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $110,420.00.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 823,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,307. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.80 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Redfin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after acquiring an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

