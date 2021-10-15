Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Sells 1,018 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 286.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 137,671 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 138,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $7,559,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 111.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

