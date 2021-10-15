Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $989,491.50 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Twitter stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

