Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $267.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $661,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 189.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 87.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

