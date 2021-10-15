Insulet Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Insulet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $304.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.93 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a twelve month low of $214.93 and a twelve month high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $99,330,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $92,870,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $72,965,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

