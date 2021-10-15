Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INBP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.09. 5,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,962. The company has a market cap of $32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Integrated BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

