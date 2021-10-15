Intellectus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,037 Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLHR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,950,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

