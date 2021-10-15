Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $334.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.62 and its 200 day moving average is $261.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.45.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $11,599,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 949,610 shares of company stock valued at $282,134,873. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

