Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 250,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 773,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,799,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $63.38 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

