Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $131.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,803 shares of company stock valued at $45,679,690 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.