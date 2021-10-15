Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells $312,500.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.28. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $129.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

