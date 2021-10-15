Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IFS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Banco Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $412.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

