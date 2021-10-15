International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 215 at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 224 ($2.93).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 177.16 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.