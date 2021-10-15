International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $154.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.56.

NYSE:IFF opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.76.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after acquiring an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

